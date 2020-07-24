Friday, July 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Georgia man wanted by cops in connection to an undercover drug operation is taunting officers on social media, daring them to “come and get me bi**h,” video shows.

21-year-old William Reeves Durga posted a TikTok video Tuesday including a screenshot of a Facebook post from July 2nd by LaGrange police asking for information about his whereabouts.

“Come and get me bi**h,” a caption reads in the video, which features a shirtless, smiling and dancing Durga along with music blaring in the background. As of early Thursday, the footage on Durga’s account had been viewed more than 3.4 million times.

Police said Durga is being sought in connection with an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation undercover drug operation that led to seven arrests in June. Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call them.