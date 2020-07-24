Lane Bryant stores closing after filing for bankruptcy – Cape Girardeau store NOT closing

More than 150 Lane Bryant stores, including 52 of the plus-size brand’s outlet stores, are expected to permanently close as part of parent company Ascena Retail Group’s bankruptcy.

Ascena, which also operates the Justice tween brand, Ann Taylor Loft, Catherines, Lou & Grey and Cacique, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection yesterday with plans to shutter a “significant number” of the company’s 2,800 stores.

Only 1 store and 3 outlet stores are closing in Missouri:

St. Joseph: 5301 N Belt Highway

Chesterfield: 18505 Outlet Blvd.

Lee’s Summit: 1752 Nw Chipman Road

Osage Beach: 4540 Osage Beach Pkwy.

The Cape Girardeau store is not closing.