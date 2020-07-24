Photos from Cape Rock Substation Upgrades

Ameren Missouri is taking a huge step in upgrading the Cape Rock Substation, which will help meet the growing energy demands in the area and increase reliability for customers. Construction on the $12.5 million project started in March and yesterday marked a key milestone when Ameren crews hoisted two new, Missouri-made transformers into place. The total weight is more than 45 tons. Ameren MO and Mayor Bob Fox were on-site at 10:30 yesterday morning at 1416 Cape Rock Drive.

