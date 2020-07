Route H in New Madrid County will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform core drilling operations. Motorists should anticipate one-lane traffic with temporary signals in use. This section of roadway is located from Route AE to Oak Drive in Matthews, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 27 through Friday, July 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

