Sikeston DPS officers not charged in fatal shooting

Charges will not be filed against the Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers involved in a fatal shooting in April. Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann released his decision not to file charges in a letter to the superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Eric Olson yesterday. Cann’s decision came after analyzing witness and officer statements, video and audio from the officer’s body cameras and the actions of the officers. He added that two DPS officers were justified in shooting Denzel Taylor.

Around 1:40 a.m. on April 29th, Sikeston DPS officers responded to a disturbance involving weapons on Dorothy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male sitting on the floor that had been shot several times in the chest area. The victim’s wife stated his son had shot him. About 45 minutes later, an officer noticed a male subject, matching the shooter’s description, walking toward the residence. One officer said that the male subject, later identified as Taylor, said words to the effect “he was the guy they were looking for and that they were going to have to kill him.” One of the officers had a body cam and that footage did not capture the entire audio of the exchange.

Officers approached Taylor, who had his hands in the pockets of the hoodie he was wearing. The officers repeatedly instructed Taylor to take his hands out of his pockets and he did not comply. Each of the officers said they could see Taylor had something in the pocket of his hoodie, and at one point, Taylor raised his left hand, but his right hand remained in his pocket. Taylor then lowered his left hand and placed it back in his pocket and can be heard saying, “just kill me, bro.” The officers then discharged their weapons.

Initially, Taylor fell to the ground and the officers stopped discharging their weapons. Then Taylor sat up, and the officers resumed firing their weapons. An eye witness confirmed the officer’s statements. Once Taylor was secured, officers found he had a piece of wood in his pocket.

“The actions of the officers fall soundly within the applicable statutes. The ethical cannons governing prosecutorial conduct require that I decline criminal prosecution of the officers as no probable cause exists to believe that any criminal statutes were violated by their actions; therefore, it cannot be established beyond a reasonable doubt that any of the officers violated any criminal statute,” Cann wrote in the letter.