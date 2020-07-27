Major case squad investigating death of Cape Girardeau man UPDATE 1 suspect arrested, 1 suspect at large

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has developed information which led to the positive identification of two suspects who were involved in the murder of Anthony Miller during the early morning hours of Monday, July 20th. A warrant has been issued through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for 32-year-old Brandon Pratt and 28-year-old Clarence Smith, both of Cape Girardeau. Information was gathered on Pratt’s whereabouts and he was apprehended early Friday morning. Pratt is being charged with 2nd – degree murder, 2 counts of armed criminal action, 1st – degree burglary, and 1st – degree attempted robbery. Smith has a warrant for 2nd – degree murder, 2 counts of armed criminal action, 1st – degree burglary, and 1st – degree attempted robbery. Multiple attempts to locate Smith have been unsuccessful up to this point. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. The Major Case Squad remains active and is currently working to positively identify additional suspects involved in these crimes. Anyone with any information on Smith’s location or any further information related to these crimes is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Brandon Pratt

Clarence Smith