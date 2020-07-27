Missouri’s Treasurer and House Budget Chair Warning Against Medicaid Expansion

Missouri’s state treasurer and the House Budget Committee chairman will travel across the state today, urging Missourians to vote against Medicaid expansion on the August ballot. Brian Hauswirth has more.

Tour Schedule:

  • 9:00 a.m. at the Joplin Municipal Airport
    7331 MO-43
    Joplin, MO  64801
  • 10:00 at the Springfield/Branson National Airport
    Midwest Premier SGF General Aviation
    2801 N. General Aviation Ave.
    Springfield, MO 65803
  • 11:30 a.m. at the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport
    Signature Flight MKC
    10 NW Richards Road
    Kansas City, MO 64116
  • 1:15 p.m. at the Creve Coeur Airport
    14301 Creve Coeur Airport Road
    Maryland Heights, MO 63146
  • 2:15 at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport
    860 Limbaugh Dr.
    Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
  • 3:45 p.m. or Immediately Following the Governor’s Press Conference at the State Capitol Building
    Second Floor Rotunda
    201 West Capitol Ave.
    Jefferson City, MO  65101

