Saturday night structure fire damages Cape boutique on North Kingshighway

A residential house converted into a business suffered an estimated $25,000 in losses as a result of a Saturday night structure fire at Castaway’s Boutique and Consignment in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building just before 10 p.m. and arrived to find a small fire in the basement. The sheet listed the incident as a trash can fire. The flames were quickly extinguished with moderate smoke and fire damage to the interior. Units were on scene for about two and a half hours. The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, but appears to be accidental. No injuries were reported. Jackson Fire, Scott City Fire, Gordonville Fire Protection District, and East County Fire Protection District along with several off duty Cape Fire Fighters were called into to backfill stations.

