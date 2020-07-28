MO continues to work through data entry backlog of 6,000 COVID-19 test results
Missouri continues to work through its backlog of about 6,000 COVID-19 test results waiting to be entered into a reporting system. During a Capitol press conference yesterday, State Health Department Director Randall Williams says the agency has been training additional workers to process the data.
Missouri reports more than 43,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 1,201 people have died from COVID-19.