Williamsville man arrested on accusations of creating child pornography

A Williamsville man was taken into custody on accusations of creating child pornography, as well as a statutory sodomy charge. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 58-year-old Jeffrey Downing was charged with 2nd degree statutory sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor. These charges stem from an investigation made by the Department after Downing was accused of knowingly creating child pornography in January of 2017. Three thumb drives given to the Department held video and photographs of a then 14 year old girl, all dated in 2017. Downing also admitted that he had sexual contact with the child. He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail, with no bond.

Like this: Like Loading...