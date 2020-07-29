Lombard Police Department activates Endangered Missing Person Advisory

At the request of the Lombard Police Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Lombard Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating 44-year-old Xianhui Su, who is an Asian man. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Su was last seen in the area of Finley and Butterfield in Downers Grove, Illinois. He may be travelling to Los Angeles, California. He was driving a brown 2002 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate A Y 9 2 0 1 8. Su has a condition that places him in danger. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Lombard Police Department at (630) 873-4400 or contact 9-1-1.

