Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam in Cape County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert via Facebook about a telephone scam aimed at cheating residents out of money. The scam works by you receiving a phone call, which when called back will seem like a legit source. The caller will inform you that you have a warrant for your arrest and you need to send a sum of money to them. They will tell you to stay on the phone until the transaction is complete or you will be arrested. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office will not call you via the phone and tell you that you have a warrant and then ask you to wire us money to pay it or you will be arrested. If you are not sure if you are being scammed or not, tell the individual you are speaking with that you will be going to the closest law enforcement agency near you to clear it up and hang up the phone. The Sheriff’s Officer is actively searching for those behind this scam.

