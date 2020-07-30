Fee established for food trucks in Jackson

Seeking a measure of oversight over mobile food vehicles in city parks, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted recently to levy a $15-a-day fee on their operators. The sole vending venue available to mobile trucks and trailers is the northeastern corner of the municipal swimming pool parking lot at North High and West Independence streets. The daily fee is payable at the Jackson Civic Center. The ordinance does not pertain to food truck proprietors holding a special-use permit or those trucks operating outside of the city parks. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

