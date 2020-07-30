Fire crews, barge crewmen locate floating body on Mississippi River

The Southeast Missourian reported that Cape Girardeau firefighters were dispatched to assist the Scott City Fire Department with a body recovery operation just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 47 on the Mississippi River. Swift water rescue teams launched marine vessels at the Southeast Missouri Port Authority in Scott City, near mile marker 48, and at the Red Star River Access in Cape Girardeau, near mile marker 53. Crew members of Florida Marine Transportation towing vessel David Goin had located the body and waved down one of the rescue teams. Two crewmen had the floating body on a hook on the side of a barge in the water. The victim was deceased and had been for an amount of time due to the decomposition of the body. Fire crews cleared the scene just after 10 a.m. and the incident was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy was performed yesterday and the death is believed to be suicide.

