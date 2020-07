July 29th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 549 confirmed cases and 44 probable cases. There are 31 new recoveries. This brings the total to 593 cases with 455 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 186 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 306 are in the City of Cape, and 101 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 58 cases (53 confirmed, 5 probable), 43 recoveries

Perry – 196 cases (193 confirmed, 3 probable), 183 recoveries, 4 deaths

3 new confirmed cases

1 new probable case

2 new recoveries

Scott – 319 cases, 233 recoveries, 13 death

15 new cases

3 new recoveries

1 positive case from Wednesday was found to be living in a different county, so that case was removed from the number of positive cases in the county.

Stoddard – 196 cases, 164 recoveries, 9 deaths

4 new cases

1 new recovery