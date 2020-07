A Gipsy man was arrested in Stoddard County on Wednesday on burglary charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reported that 27-year-old James Stotts was booked on two counts of 2nd degree burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $35,000 cash only bond.

