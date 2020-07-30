Parson meets with Missouri school leaders to discuss reopening plans

Missouri school officials have been putting a lot of effort into developing reopening plans designed to help protect staff, students, and their families during the COVID-19 era. At a mid-Missouri roundtable this week with Governor Parson, Blair Oaks School District Superintendent Jim Jones says his district is finalizing a plan he hopes will give families the highest comfort level possible.

A central Missouri middle school teacher, Jill Verslues, told Governor Parson that many classrooms are not big enough to provide adequate social distance. Parson is traveling to Neosho, Springfield, the St. Louis area, and Kansas City this week to meet with school leaders about their plans.