The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a suspect in a local theft. They are currently seeking the whereabouts of Nikki Asher, who is a suspect in a theft that took place at a local business. A picture of her is available at the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. If you have any information on her or her location, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-785-5776.

Like this: Like Loading...