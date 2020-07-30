Thursday, July 20th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Officials said that a car crashed into the bedroom of an Orange County, Florida home on Monday, but no one inside the home was injured. According to Orange County Fire Rescue, a 2018 Subaru struck two vehicles before crashing into a senior citizen’s bedroom. The resident was in another part of the home at the time of the crash.

Video shows the car fully inside the bedroom, with a mattress upended and other damage, including a massive hole in the wall. The fire marshal will reportedly assess the damage to the home. Florida Highway Patrol said that the Driver was immediately taken to the hospital for evaluation.