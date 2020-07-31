Bond hearing set in murder case

A Morehouse man, charged in the death of an Illinois woman, is set to return to court on Aug. 11. During a hearing on Tuesday at the New Madrid County Circuit Court, 32-year-old James Merritt entered a plea of not guilty to charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. At his attorney’s request, a motion for bond reduction will be heard at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11. Currently Merritt is being held in jail without bond. Merritt is charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Haley Decker, of Normal, Ill. Decker was reported missing March 4. On March 26 her body was discovered in a suitcase in the Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge in rural Pulaski County, Ill. She died after being struck on the head multiple times by a blunt object. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

