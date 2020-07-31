Friday, July 31st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A nude couple tangled with police after they were spotted strolling with their dog early Monday morning near their Massachusetts home. Responding to 9-1-1 calls about the naked duo, cops encountered the couple around 6:30 a.m. Investigators say that 32-year-old Mariel Kinney and 30-year-old Kevin Pinto were accompanied by their dog.

When police questioned Kinney and Pinto about their state of undress, the pair allegedly became confrontational after answering some questions incoherently. After yelling and swearing at police, the couple sought to run away from officers, but they were quickly corralled.

What followed, cops charge, was a violent scrum during which Kinney and Pinto struck Hopkinton Police Department officers. Kinney and Pinto were eventually restrained and placed into custody. They were each charged with indecent exposure, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.