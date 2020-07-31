Hartzler not sure if another coronavirus stimulus package will make it to president this close to election

This close to the November election, Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says it’s hard to predict whether a compromise can be reached and another coronavirus relief package passes. Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan this week that includes $200 per week in unemployment benefits, another $1,200 stimulus payment, and more than $100 billion for schools. Hartzler says the plan would also protect schools, churches, and businesses from getting sued for COVID-19 related reasons.

Congressional Democratic leaders say the bill does not go far enough. They want hazard pay for essential workers, additional funding for food stamp participants, and help for renters facing eviction.