Jackson County, IL jail inmate found dead in jail cell

A death investigation is underway in Illinois after an inmate of the Jackson County Jail was found dead in his cell. The body of 41-year-old Dustin Goodwin was found around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Goodwin was the only occupant of his jail cell. Goodwin was arrested in October 2019 on multiple charges of First Degree Attempted Murder after a fire and stand-off with police in Du Quoin that involved the exchange of gunfire. A cause of death has not been released.

