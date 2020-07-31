Rep. Graves praises WRDA passage
The ranking member of the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee says the passage of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) brings important revisions to his district of North Missouri. Congressman Sam Graves says the bill will give the Corps of Engineers new construction authority for communities facing repetitive flooding events.
He says the bill is critical for not only flood control but also navigation, ports, locks, dams, and other water resources infrastructure.