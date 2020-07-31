Road alert

ALERT: U.S. 51 Blocked by SEMI Crash at Hickman-Carlisle County Line

Estimated duration is 4 hours

PADUCAH, Ky. (July 31 2020) — U.S. 51 is blocked by a SEMI Crash at the Hickman-Carlisle County Line.

Comments: Carlisle County Emergency Management reports US 51 S is blocked at the Hickman Co Line due to a SEMI rollover crash. The truck was loaded with produce. Detours are being established by KYTC personnel. The road will be blocked for an estimated 4 hours.