Homicide suspect arrested, in custody after months at large

The Southeast Missourian reports that Thomas Bean was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into the Dec. 11 homicide of 53-year-old Richard Reeves, of Decatur, Michigan. Bean and a second suspect, Maurice Patterson Jr., are now both in custody and facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Bean is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Patterson is being held without bond. The two 19-year-old men were charged as the result of a Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigation into the death of Reeves, who was shot inside his second-floor apartment on S. Spring St. on the morning of Dec. 11 and died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Bean and Patterson were at large for more than two weeks until Patterson turned himself into police custody Dec. 31 and Bean remained at large.

