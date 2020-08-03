July 31st Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in Johnson County. There are 15 new recovered cases. 1 is in Alexander County, 2 are in Hardin County, 1 is in Johnson County, 4 are in Massac County, 1 is in Pope County, and 6 are in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 496 cases, 314 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 33 (26 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Hardin: 15 (6 recoveries)

2 new recoveries

Johnson: 52 (25 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 30’s

1 new recovery

Massac: 33 (18 recoveries)

4 new recoveries

Pope: 5 (3 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Pulaski: 92 (58 recoveries)

Union: 263 (178 recoveries, 18 deaths)

6 new recoveries