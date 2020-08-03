The U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge Is Closed

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) closed the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge. The bridge was closed to all traffic about 7 a.m. Saturday and is expected to remain closed until about August 31.

The 30-day closure is to allow extensive maintenance work along a nearly 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee. The closure will also accelerate an ongoing deck and expansion joint maintenance project on the bridge.

There is no officially marked detour. However, motorists and truckers are advised to self-detour via the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah to U.S. 45 North at Metropolis, Illinois, then take Illinois Route 169 through Karnak to Illinois Route 37 South to Cairo or to connect to Interstate 57 into Missouri. Motorists at Cairo, Illinois, will take U.S. 51 North to Illinois Route 37 North to Illinois Route 169 through Karnak, then take U.S. 45 South to Metropolis before following I-24 eastbound to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky.

Motorists who make travel route adjustments before reaching the bridge can substantially reduce their time and mileage for the detour.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry which normally offers a viable alternative for some local commuters will be out of service through Tuesday, August 4. For information on the ferry operating status and schedule go to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.

Once the bridge reopens around August 31, one-lane traffic will resume until deck and joint work on the bridge is completed.

Intech Contracting, LLC, is the prime contractor on the $8,060,092 project. The target completion date for all work on the project is Oct. 1, 2020.