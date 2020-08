Weekend Cape County COVID Update July 31st – Aug. 2nd

This weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 7 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 573 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases. There are 16 new recoveries. This brings the total to 618 cases with 482 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 193 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 321 are in the City of Cape, and 105 are in Jackson.

Updates from Friday, no Saturday or Sunday Updates:

Bollinger – 59 cases (54 confirmed, 5 probable), 43 recoveries

Perry – 204 cases (199 confirmed, 5 probable), 183 recoveries, 4 deaths

6 new confirmed cases

2 new probable cases

Scott – 334 cases, 255 recoveries, 13 deaths

2 new cases

13 new recoveries

Stoddard – 202 cases, 169 recoveries, 9 deaths

2 new cases

3 new recoveries