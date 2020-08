August 3rd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 584 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases. There are 49 new recoveries. This brings the total to 629 cases with 531 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 198 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 325 are in the City of Cape, and 106 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 63 cases (58 confirmed, 5 probable), 52 recoveries

4 new confirmed cases

9 new recoveries

Perry – 211 cases (205 confirmed, 6 probable), 185 recoveries, 4 deaths

6 new confirmed cases

1 new probable case

2 new recoveries

Scott – 346 cases, 272 recoveries, 13 deaths

14 new cases

17 new recoveries

Stoddard – 209 cases, 180 recoveries, 9 deaths

7 new cases

11 new recoveries