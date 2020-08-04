August 3rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death. The individual was a female in her 70’s from Union County. They also reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Hardin, Massac, and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case and Union County has 25 new cases. There are 7 new recovered cases. 3 are in Hardin County, 2 are in Johnson County, and Massac and Union Counties each have 1 new recovery. S7HD reported a total of 521 cases, 321 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 33 (26 recoveries)

Hardin: 16 (9 recoveries)

1 new case

3 new recoveries

Johnson: 52 (27 recoveries)

2 new recoveries

Massac: 34 (19 recoveries)

1 new case

1 new recovery

Pope: 5 (3 recoveries)

Pulaski: 93 (58 recoveries)

1 new case

Union: 288 (179 recoveries, 19 deaths)

25 new cases

1 new recovery

1 new death