Bollinger County Election Results
As of 7:35 p.m. There were 3,208 total ballots in Bollinger County.
Non-Partisan – 2
Republican – 3,006
Democratic – 197
Libertarian – 1
Green – 1
Constitution – 1
State
Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion
- No – 76.72%
- Yes – 23.28%
Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Parson – 71.53%
- Saundra McDowell – 10.45%
- James W. (Jim) Neely – 10.34%
- Raleigh Ritter – 7.68%
Democratic Party
- Nicole Galloway – 71.11%
- Jimmie Matthews – 12.78%
- Eric Morrison – 9.44%
- Antoin Johnson – 3.89%
- Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.78%
Libertarian Party
- Rik Combs – 100%
Green Party
- Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Kehoe – 51.96%
- Mike Carter – 30.35%
- Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.46%
- Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.23%
Democratic Party
- Alissia Canady – 55.68%
- Gregory Upchurch – 44.32%
Libertarian Party
- Bill Slantz – 100%
Green Party
- Kelley Dragoo – 100%
Secretary of State
Republican Party
- John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%
Democratic Party
- Yinka Faleti – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Carl Herman Freese – 100%
Green Party
- Paul Lehmann – 100%
Constitution Party
- Paul Venable – 100%
State Treasurer
Republican Party
- Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%
Democratic Party
- Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%
Green Party
- Joseph Civettini – 100%
Attorney General
Republican Party
- Eric Schmitt – 100%
Democratic Party
- Rich Finneran – 32.29%
- Elad Gross – 37.71%
Libertarian Party
- Kevin C Babcock – 100%
US Rep. District 8
Republican Party
- Jason Smith – 100%
Democratic Party
- Kathy Ellis – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Tom Schmitz – 100%
State Senator District 27
Republican Party
- Kathy Swan – 53.22%
- Holly Rehder – 46.78%
Democratic Party
- Donnie Owens – 100%
State Rep. Dist 145
Republican Party
- Rick Francis – 100%
Democratic Party
- Mike Lindley – 100%
Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1
Republican Party
- Scott A. Lipke – 100%
County
Associate Commissioner District 1
Republican Party
- Tim Shelby – 33.61%
- Kenny Trentham – 24.09%
- Roger Vangennip – 14.57%
- Denny Cato – 13.98%
- Tim Hastings – 13.73%
Associate Commissioner District 2
Republican Party
- Chad Hulvery – 51.61%
- Jerry Boyd – 16.25%
- Johnnie Robins – 11.51%
- Stash Petton – 10.58%
- James Barker – 10.05%
Sheriff
Republican Party
- Casey Graham – 53.67%
- Dewayne Howard – 34.75%
- Kristin Nenninger – 11.58%
Assessor
Republican Party
- Ronda Elfrink – 100%
Coroner
Republican Party
- Calvin Troxell – 53.65%
- Amanda Lutes – 29.19
- Billy Castile – 17.15%
Public Administator
Republican Party
- Larry Welker – 100%