Bollinger County Election Results

As of 7:35 p.m. There were 3,208 total ballots in Bollinger County.

Non-Partisan – 2

Republican – 3,006

Democratic – 197

Libertarian – 1

Green – 1

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

No – 76.72%

Yes – 23.28%

Governor

Republican Party

Mike Parson – 71.53%

Saundra McDowell – 10.45%

James W. (Jim) Neely – 10.34%

Raleigh Ritter – 7.68%

Democratic Party

Nicole Galloway – 71.11%

Jimmie Matthews – 12.78%

Eric Morrison – 9.44%

Antoin Johnson – 3.89%

Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.78%

Libertarian Party

Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

Mike Kehoe – 51.96%

Mike Carter – 30.35%

Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.46%

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.23%

Democratic Party

Alissia Canady – 55.68%

Gregory Upchurch – 44.32%

Libertarian Party

Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

Rich Finneran – 32.29%

Elad Gross – 37.71%

Libertarian Party

Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 27

Republican Party

Kathy Swan – 53.22%

Holly Rehder – 46.78%

Democratic Party

Donnie Owens – 100%

State Rep. Dist 145

Republican Party

Rick Francis – 100%

Democratic Party

Mike Lindley – 100%

Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1

Republican Party

Scott A. Lipke – 100%

County

Associate Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

Tim Shelby – 33.61%

Kenny Trentham – 24.09%

Roger Vangennip – 14.57%

Denny Cato – 13.98%

Tim Hastings – 13.73%

Associate Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

Chad Hulvery – 51.61%

Jerry Boyd – 16.25%

Johnnie Robins – 11.51%

Stash Petton – 10.58%

James Barker – 10.05%

Sheriff

Republican Party

Casey Graham – 53.67%

Dewayne Howard – 34.75%

Kristin Nenninger – 11.58%

Assessor

Republican Party

Ronda Elfrink – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

Calvin Troxell – 53.65%

Amanda Lutes – 29.19

Billy Castile – 17.15%

Public Administator

Republican Party

Larry Welker – 100%