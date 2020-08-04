House Passes Smith Amendment to Secure America’s Medical Supply Chain

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Congressman Jason Smith’s amendment to require the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to begin the process of listing and securing critical medications the Federal Government should ensure are readily available for the American public in the event of another national health emergency. Congressman Smith said that in light of what has transpired during the coronavirus outbreak, protecting and expanding our nation’s domestic drug supply is critical. He says this amendment is a blueprint for protecting the health of the American people, and incentivizing drug companies to manufacture their products in the United States. The amendment will receive further consideration from the Senate.

