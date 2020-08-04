Murder suspect taken into custody in Dunklin County

A murder suspect was arrested in Kennett on Saturday following an investigation by authorities. The Kennett Police Department reported 39-year-old Eric Petro, of Kennett, was charged on 2nd degree murder, as well as armed criminal action, after authorities responded to a call Friday night about a shooting at his home. A man was found lying on the driveway when officials arrived on the scene, and later died from his wounds in a Paragould hospital. Witness reports state that a gunshot was heard from the house following a heated argument, where Petro was seen leaving the scene in a dark SUV. A bullet casing was found that matched the ammo inside of his home. He was later taken into custody and booked at the Dunklin County Jail, with no bond.

