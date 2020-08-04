A Poplar Bluff man was killed in a vehicle crash in Butler County on Saturday. The incident took place on US 67, north of Poplar Bluff. 53-year-old Gary Arbuckle was driving a scooter when he was hit by a truck driven by 33-year-old Derek Glover, of Monroe, WI. Glover was traveling the wrong way on the road. The scooter overturned and ejected Arbuckle, who was then run over by the oncoming vehicle. Arbuckle was pronounced dead at the scene.

