Stoddard County Unofficial Election Results

As of 8:24 p.m. There were 7,033 total ballots in Stoddard County.

Non-Partisan – 3

Republican – 6,566

Democratic – 458

Libertarian – 2

Green – 3

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

  • No – 73.13%
  • Yes – 26.87%

Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Parson – 68.59%
  • Saundra McDowell – 17.67%
  • James W. (Jim) Neely – 7.58%
  • Raleigh Ritter – 6.16%

Democratic Party

  • Nicole Galloway – 73.18%
  • Eric Morrison – 11.14%
  • Jimmie Matthews – 10.45%
  • Antoin Johnson – 2.95%
  • Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.27%

Libertarian Party

  • Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

  • Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

  • Mike Kehoe – 49.27%
  • Mike Carter – 31.99%
  • Aaron T. Wisdom – 12.05%
  • Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.69%

Democratic Party

  • Alissia Canady – 63.70%
  • Gregory Upchurch – 36.30%

Libertarian Party

  • Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

  • Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

  • John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

  • Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

  • Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

  • Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

  • Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

  • Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Rich Finneran – 63.65%
  • Elad Gross – 36.65%

Libertarian Party

  • Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

  • Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

  • Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 25

Republican Party

  • Jason Bean – 40.61%
  • Jeff Shawan – 21.53%
  • Stephen Carroll Cookson – 21.18%
  • Eddy Justice – 16.68%

State Rep. Dist 151

Republican Party

  • Herman Morse – 100

County

Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

  • Steve W. Jordan – 66.70%
  • J.W. Mattingly – 33.30%

Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

  • Carol Jarrell – 46.19%
  • Jeff Riddle – 39.47%
  • Willard Adams – 14.34%

Sheriff

Republican Party

  • Carl Hefner – 74.62%
  • Tim McCoy – 25.38%

Assessor

Republican Party

  • Dan Creg- 100%

Collector/Treasurer

Republican Party

  • Josh Speakman – 100%

Democratic Party

  • Carla Knowles Moore – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

  • Brent Stidham – 56.45%
  • Don Seymore – 43.55%

Surveyor

Republican Party

  • Joseph R. (Joe Ryan) Pulliam – 100%

Public Administator

Republican Party

  • Cindy Duckworth – 100%

Pike TWP Committeeman

Republican Party

  • Josh Speakman – 51.25%
  • Gabe Hazel – 48.62%
  • Write In – 0.13%

Castor TWP Committeeman

Republican Party

  • Gerald Griffin – 71.07%
  • Robert Frazier – 28.24%
  • Write In – 0.69%

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: