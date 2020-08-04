Stoddard County Unofficial Election Results
As of 8:24 p.m. There were 7,033 total ballots in Stoddard County.
Non-Partisan – 3
Republican – 6,566
Democratic – 458
Libertarian – 2
Green – 3
Constitution – 1
State
Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion
- No – 73.13%
- Yes – 26.87%
Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Parson – 68.59%
- Saundra McDowell – 17.67%
- James W. (Jim) Neely – 7.58%
- Raleigh Ritter – 6.16%
Democratic Party
- Nicole Galloway – 73.18%
- Eric Morrison – 11.14%
- Jimmie Matthews – 10.45%
- Antoin Johnson – 2.95%
- Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 2.27%
Libertarian Party
- Rik Combs – 100%
Green Party
- Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Kehoe – 49.27%
- Mike Carter – 31.99%
- Aaron T. Wisdom – 12.05%
- Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 6.69%
Democratic Party
- Alissia Canady – 63.70%
- Gregory Upchurch – 36.30%
Libertarian Party
- Bill Slantz – 100%
Green Party
- Kelley Dragoo – 100%
Secretary of State
Republican Party
- John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%
Democratic Party
- Yinka Faleti – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Carl Herman Freese – 100%
Green Party
- Paul Lehmann – 100%
Constitution Party
- Paul Venable – 100%
State Treasurer
Republican Party
- Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%
Democratic Party
- Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%
Green Party
- Joseph Civettini – 100%
Attorney General
Republican Party
- Eric Schmitt – 100%
Democratic Party
- Rich Finneran – 63.65%
- Elad Gross – 36.65%
Libertarian Party
- Kevin C Babcock – 100%
US Rep. District 8
Republican Party
- Jason Smith – 100%
Democratic Party
- Kathy Ellis – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Tom Schmitz – 100%
State Senator District 25
Republican Party
- Jason Bean – 40.61%
- Jeff Shawan – 21.53%
- Stephen Carroll Cookson – 21.18%
- Eddy Justice – 16.68%
State Rep. Dist 151
Republican Party
- Herman Morse – 100
County
Commissioner District 1
Republican Party
- Steve W. Jordan – 66.70%
- J.W. Mattingly – 33.30%
Commissioner District 2
Republican Party
- Carol Jarrell – 46.19%
- Jeff Riddle – 39.47%
- Willard Adams – 14.34%
Sheriff
Republican Party
- Carl Hefner – 74.62%
- Tim McCoy – 25.38%
Assessor
Republican Party
- Dan Creg- 100%
Collector/Treasurer
Republican Party
- Josh Speakman – 100%
Democratic Party
- Carla Knowles Moore – 100%
Coroner
Republican Party
- Brent Stidham – 56.45%
- Don Seymore – 43.55%
Surveyor
Republican Party
- Joseph R. (Joe Ryan) Pulliam – 100%
Public Administator
Republican Party
- Cindy Duckworth – 100%
Pike TWP Committeeman
Republican Party
- Josh Speakman – 51.25%
- Gabe Hazel – 48.62%
- Write In – 0.13%
Castor TWP Committeeman
Republican Party
- Gerald Griffin – 71.07%
- Robert Frazier – 28.24%
- Write In – 0.69%