Tuesday, August 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An 82-year-old Florida retiree busted for drunk driving after wrecking his golf cart claimed Donald Trump drove him to drink. Investigators say Cary De Van, a former IBM manager, wrecked his ride early Thursday evening in a one-cart accident less than a mile from his home in The Villages, the country’s largest retirement community.

As detailed in an arrest report, De Van apparently drove his red cart over a concrete curb, breaking its axle and dislodging the windshield. The golf cart is the preferred mode of transportation for elderly Villages people, who like to think of the sprawling development as “Florida’s friendliest hometown.”

Upon contacting De Van, who was not injured in the wreck, police suspected that the man–who was slurring his words and smelled of booze–had been drinking. While speaking with a cop, De Van reportedly explained that he “was watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said.”

De Van added that began consuming vodka after enduring the current president’s performance. Charged with driving under the influence, De Van was booked into the Sumter County jail on the misdemeanor count.