Unofficial Perry County Election Results
As of 9:04 p.m. There were 4,592 total ballots in Perry County.
Non-Partisan – 10
Republican – 4,196
Democratic – 381
Libertarian – 3
Green – 1
Constitution – 1
State
Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion
- No – 71.94%
- Yes – 28.06%
Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Parson – 76.65%
- Saundra McDowell – 9.15%
- James W. (Jim) Neely – 8.13%
- Raleigh Ritter – 6.07%
Democratic Party
- Nicole Galloway – 77.47%
- Jimmie Matthews – 8.24%
- Eric Morrison – 8.24%
- Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 3.85%
- Antoin Johnson – 2.20%
Libertarian Party
- Rik Combs – 100%
Green Party
- Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Party
- Mike Kehoe – 52.64%
- Mike Carter – 29.54%
- Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.82%
- Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 5.99%
Democratic Party
- Alissia Canady – 68.57%
- Gregory Upchurch – 31.43%
Libertarian Party
- Bill Slantz – 100%
Green Party
- Kelley Dragoo – 100%
Secretary of State
Republican Party
- John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%
Democratic Party
- Yinka Faleti – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Carl Herman Freese – 100%
Green Party
- Paul Lehmann – 100%
Constitution Party
- Paul Venable – 100%
State Treasurer
Republican Party
- Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%
Democratic Party
- Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%
Green Party
- Joseph Civettini – 100%
Attorney General
Republican Party
- Eric Schmitt – 100%
Democratic Party
- Rich Finneran – 63.31%
- Elad Gross – 36.69
Libertarian Party
- Kevin C Babcock – 100%
US Rep. District 8
Republican Party
- Jason Smith – 100%
Democratic Party
- Kathy Ellis – 100%
Libertarian Party
- Tom Schmitz – 100%
State Senator District 27
Republican Party
- Kathy Swan – 54.07%
- Holly Rehder – 45.93%
Democratic Party
- Donnie Owens – 100%
State Rep. Dist. 116
Republican Party
- Dale Wright – 54.42%
- Bryant Wolfin – 45.58
State Rep. Dist 145
Republican Party
- Rick Francis – 100%
Democratic Party
- Mike Lindley – 100%
Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1
Republican Party
- Scott A. Lipke – 100%
County
Associate Commissioner District 1
Republican Party
- Jay Wengert – 100%
Associate Commissioner District 2
Republican Party
- Keith Hoehn – 25.46%
- Todd Bergman – 21.57%
- Thomas “Tom” Unger – 16.49%
- Chad Sutterer – 12.36%
- Douglas K. Martin – 11.77%
- Gary L. Jones 7.98%
- Daniel Miesner – 4.37%
Sheriff
Republican Party
- Gary J. Schaaf – 70.45%
- Teresa (Cox) Worthington – 29.55%
Assessor
Republican Party
- Charles H. Triller – 100%
Coroner
Republican Party
- William “Bill” Bohnert – 100%
Surveryor
Republican Party
- Tim Baer – 100%
Public Administator
Republican Party
- Tammy Tarrillion – 65.35%
- Jennifer A. Freeman – 34.65%