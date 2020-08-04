Unofficial Perry County Election Results

As of 9:04 p.m. There were 4,592 total ballots in Perry County.

Non-Partisan – 10

Republican – 4,196

Democratic – 381

Libertarian – 3

Green – 1

Constitution – 1

State

Constitutional Amendment 2 – Medicaid Expansion

No – 71.94%

Yes – 28.06%

Governor

Republican Party

Mike Parson – 76.65%

Saundra McDowell – 9.15%

James W. (Jim) Neely – 8.13%

Raleigh Ritter – 6.07%

Democratic Party

Nicole Galloway – 77.47%

Jimmie Matthews – 8.24%

Eric Morrison – 8.24%

Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem – 3.85%

Antoin Johnson – 2.20%

Libertarian Party

Rik Combs – 100%

Green Party

Jerome Howard Bauer – 100%

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party

Mike Kehoe – 52.64%

Mike Carter – 29.54%

Aaron T. Wisdom – 11.82%

Arnie C. AC Dienoff – 5.99%

Democratic Party

Alissia Canady – 68.57%

Gregory Upchurch – 31.43%

Libertarian Party

Bill Slantz – 100%

Green Party

Kelley Dragoo – 100%

Secretary of State

Republican Party

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft – 100%

Democratic Party

Yinka Faleti – 100%

Libertarian Party

Carl Herman Freese – 100%

Green Party

Paul Lehmann – 100%

Constitution Party

Paul Venable – 100%

State Treasurer

Republican Party

Scott Fitzpatrick – 100%

Democratic Party

Vicki Lorena Englund – 100%

Libertarian Party

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff – 100%

Green Party

Joseph Civettini – 100%

Attorney General

Republican Party

Eric Schmitt – 100%

Democratic Party

Rich Finneran – 63.31%

Elad Gross – 36.69

Libertarian Party

Kevin C Babcock – 100%

US Rep. District 8

Republican Party

Jason Smith – 100%

Democratic Party

Kathy Ellis – 100%

Libertarian Party

Tom Schmitz – 100%

State Senator District 27

Republican Party

Kathy Swan – 54.07%

Holly Rehder – 45.93%

Democratic Party

Donnie Owens – 100%

State Rep. Dist. 116

Republican Party

Dale Wright – 54.42%

Bryant Wolfin – 45.58

State Rep. Dist 145

Republican Party

Rick Francis – 100%

Democratic Party

Mike Lindley – 100%

Circuit Judge Circuit 32 Division 1

Republican Party

Scott A. Lipke – 100%

County

Associate Commissioner District 1

Republican Party

Jay Wengert – 100%

Associate Commissioner District 2

Republican Party

Keith Hoehn – 25.46%

Todd Bergman – 21.57%

Thomas “Tom” Unger – 16.49%

Chad Sutterer – 12.36%

Douglas K. Martin – 11.77%

Gary L. Jones 7.98%

Daniel Miesner – 4.37%

Sheriff

Republican Party

Gary J. Schaaf – 70.45%

Teresa (Cox) Worthington – 29.55%

Assessor

Republican Party

Charles H. Triller – 100%

Coroner

Republican Party

William “Bill” Bohnert – 100%

Surveryor

Republican Party

Tim Baer – 100%

Public Administator

Republican Party

Tammy Tarrillion – 65.35%

Jennifer A. Freeman – 34.65%