Voting underway in Missouri’s Primary Election

Polls opened this morning at 6 am for the Missouri Primary Elections. Multiple local and state nominations are up for grabs. State officials estimate that 31 percent of Missouri’s registered voters will participate in today’s primary elections. You can find your voting location online at www.GoVoteMissouri.com. Polls will close at 7 pm, and anyone in line to vote at that time will still get to cast a ballot. Anyone who arrives after polling places close will not be allowed to vote. Elections results will be posted throughout the night.

