State Election Results

Governor

Nicole Galloway (D) – 85% of the Democratic vote and Mike Parson won 75% of the Republican vote.

Jerome Bauer (Green) and Rik Combs (Libertarian) both ran unopposed.

Lt. Governor

Alissia Canady (D) – 74%

Mike Kehoe (R) – 59%

Kelley Dragoo (G) and Bill Slantz (L) both ran unopposed.

Attorney General

Rich Finneran (D) – 55%

Eric Schmitt (R) and Kevin Babcock (L) both ran unopposed.

Secretary of State

All candidates ran unopposed. The candidates are Jay Ashcroft (R), Yinka Faleti (D), Paul Venable (Constitution), Paul Lehmann (G), and Carl Freese (L).

State Treasurer

All candidates ran unopposed. The candidates are Scott Fitzpatrick (R), Vicki Englund (D), Joseph Civettini (G), and Nick Kasoff (L).

8th Congressional District

Jason Smith (R), Kathy Ellis (D), and Tom Schmitz (L) all ran unopposed.

State Senate 27

Holly Rehder (R) beat Kathy Swan (R) by 141 votes. Donnie Owens (D) ran unopposed.

State Senate 25

Jason Bean (R) – 26%

Beating Steve Cookson (R), Eddy Justice (R), and Jeff Shawan (R)

State Rep. 116

Dale Wright (R) – 59%

beat Bryant Wolfin (R)

State Rep. 145

Mike Lindley (D) and Rick Francis (R) ran unopposed.

State Rep. 146

Barry Hovis (R) ran unopposed.

State Rep. 147

Wayne Wallingford (R) – 52%

beat John Voss (R)

Andy Leighton (D) ran unopposed.

State Rep. 148

Jamie Burger (R) – 55%, beat Will Perry

State Rep. 149

Don Rone (R) ran unopposed.

State Rep. 151

Herman Morse (R) ran unopposed.

Circuit Judge Circuit 32, Division 1

Scott Lipke (R) ran unopposed.