Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man went for a nine-mile ride down a busy highway but in a highly unusual fashion: on the hood of a tractor-trailer. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that the unidentified man climbed onto the hood Saturday after stopping his vehicle along Florida’s Turnpike and walking out onto the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the tractor-trailer driver continued on down the road as the man clung to the hood and began pounding on the windshield with his fists and his forehead.

Eventually, a trooper stopped the tractor-trailer and took the man into custody. He was committed for a 72-hour mental health evaluation under the state’s Baker Act. No serious injuries were reported.