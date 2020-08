August 5th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 2 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 587 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases. There are 8 new recoveries. This brings the total to 634 cases with 560 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the county. 199 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 328 are in the City of Cape, and 107 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 64 cases (59 confirmed, 5 probable), 53 recoveries

1 new confirmed case

1 new recovery

Perry – 217 cases (211 confirmed, 6 probable), 188 recoveries, 4 deaths

6 new confirmed cases

3 new recoveries

Scott – 361 cases, 274 recoveries, 13 deaths

13 new cases

2 new recoveries

Stoddard – 218 cases, 182 recoveries, 9 deaths

1 new case