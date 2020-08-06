August 5th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 3 are in Alexander County, 1 is in Hardin County, 1 is in Massac County, 3 are in Pope County, and 2 are in Union County. There are 18 new recovered cases. Alexander and Hardin Counties both have 7 recoveries and Pope and Union Counties both have 2. S7HD reported a total of 537 cases, 347 recoveries, and 20 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 36 (33 recoveries)

3 new cases: One male 10’s, one female 50’s, one male 70’s

7 new recoveries

Hardin: 17 (9 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 50’s

7 new recoveries

Johnson: 57 (29 recoveries)

Massac: 35 (19 recoveries)

1 new case: One female 30’s

Pope: 8 (5 recoveries)

3 new cases: One male 50’s, one female 60’s, one male 80’s

2 new recoveries

Pulaski: 93 (59 recoveries)

Union: 291 (186 recoveries, 20 deaths)

2 new cases: One female 50’s, one male 50’s

2 new recoveries