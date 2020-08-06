Dunklin County man pleads guilty to felon in possession of a firearm

Yesterday, a Kennett man pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm. On January 8, a Dunklin County Deputy made contact with 25-year-old Phillip Rodgers Jr. in a parked vehicle at a residence in Dunklin County. The deputy discovered an outstanding arrest warrant on Rodgers and placed him under arrest. After given consent to search the vehicle, the officer found a Ruger, .380 caliber pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console. The firearm was loaded with six rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber. Rodgers admitted he was the owner of the pistol and that he was prohibited from possessing the pistol. At the time that Rodgers possessed the pistol, he was aware that he had previously been convicted of felony offenses. Rodgers faces a maximum term of ten year in prison.

