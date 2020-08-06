President signs Blunt-backed bill to help spruce up the national park system

On Tuesday, the president signed into law a landmark bill designed to help the national park system reduce a maintenance backlog and strengthen Missouri’s outdoor recreation industry Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the legislation, dubbed the Great American Outdoors Act, will help to make the second century of the park system different from the first century.

The bipartisan plan is also reportedly expected to create an additional 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. The bill includes permanent aid to protect historical and environmentally-significant sites, including the Mark Twain National Forest and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.