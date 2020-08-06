Third suspect in custody, 2 at large in Anthony Miller homicide investigation

Yesterday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was able to peacefully take a third suspect into custody in relation to his involvement in the homicide of Anthony Miller on July 20th. 20 year-old Derrick Stafford, of Mounds, IL, is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a one million dollar bond for 2nd – degree murder, 2 counts of armed criminal action, 2nd – degree burglary, and 1st – degree robbery. 20-year-old Jaden Young and 28-year-old Clarence Smith, both from Cape Girardeau, are the only suspects remaining at large in this homicide. There are active warrants for both Young and Smith for the same charges as Stafford. Young and Smith have refused all opportunities to peacefully come forward at this point and they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the remaining suspects should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department immediately.





