Thursday, August 6th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Lyft driver in Florida was the target of an unprovoked attack early Sunday by a male passenger who tore down a plastic partition and began throttling the victim while the vehicle was still in motion. The attack, which was recorded by a dash cam, resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Travis Smith on battery and child abuse charges.

The latter count was filed against Smith since a seven-year-old boy was a passenger in the car at the time of the 12:15 a.m. incident. Smith had been asking the driver about the partition, which was intended to provide a degree of COVID-19 protection between the 47-year-old Lyft driver and his passengers.

As the vehicle traveled toward Smith’s home in Palm Coast, a city fifty miles south of Jacksonville, he suddenly tore down the plastic and put the driver in a chokehold. The victim suffered a bruise on his forehead during the attack by Smith, who cops say was “highly intoxicated” when they questioned him.