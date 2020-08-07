Ashcroft Oversees Third Safe Election During Covid-19 Pandemic

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft oversaw the third safe election during the

COVID-19 pandemic. Ashcroft has taken measures to make sure that our

elections are secure, poll workers and voters are safe, and that every legal vote cast will be counted.

In May of this year, Ashcroft drove over 5,000 miles delivering nearly 17,000 face masks, 17,000 face shields, more than 500 gallons of sanitizer, 1,200 8-oz. pump bottles of hand sanitizer, 16,000 posters advocating physical distancing, and more than 40,000 bright yellow floor strips to local election authorities in every single county. Ashcroft was the only Secretary of State in the country to do so.

In July of this year, Ashcroft again traveled around the state to explain new voting requirements passed by the General Assembly this year. He explained the multiple voting options while stressing that voting in person was the safest and most secure way for each vote to be counted.

Democrats have attacked Ashcroft time after time making unsubstantiated claims that voting in person was not safe and that people should not have to “choose between voting or their health”.

Ashcroft said, “Yesterday’s successful election proves that Democrat candidates’ claims are false and Missourians aren’t falling for their campaign rhetoric.”

