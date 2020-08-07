August 6th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 599 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases. There are 11 new recoveries. This brings the total to 646 cases with 571 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the county. 200 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 335 are in the City of Cape, and 111 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 67 cases (62 confirmed, 5 probable), 55 recoveries

3 new confirmed cases

2 new recoveries

Perry – 217 cases (211 confirmed, 6 probable), 188 recoveries, 4 deaths

Scott – 370 cases, 274 recoveries, 13 deaths

11 new cases

2 of the new positives from Wednesday were found to be in a different county, so they have been removed from the list of positive cases.

Stoddard – 221 cases, 187 recoveries, 9 deaths

3 new cases

5 new recoveries