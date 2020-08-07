August 6th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed the first COVID19 related death in Pulaski County. The individual was a male in his 60’s. They also reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Hardin County, 2 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, and 5 are in Union County. There is 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 546 cases, 348 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 36 (33 recoveries)

Hardin: 18 (16 recoveries)

1 new case: One male 20’s

Johnson: 59 (29 recoveries)

2 new cases: One female under 10, one female 20’s

Massac: 36 (19 recoveries)

1 new case: One female 20’s

Pope: 8 (5 recoveries)

Pulaski: 93 (59 recoveries, 1 death)

1 new death

Union: 296 (187 recoveries, 20 deaths)

5 new cases: Two females 20’s, one female 30’s, one male 50’s, one female 70’s

1 new recovery