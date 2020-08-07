August 6th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed the first COVID19 related death in Pulaski County. The individual was a male in his 60’s. They also reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 1 is in Hardin County, 2 are in Johnson County, 1 is in Massac County, and 5 are in Union County. There is 1 new recovered case in Union County. S7HD reported a total of 546 cases, 348 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 36 (33 recoveries)
Hardin: 18 (16 recoveries)
- 1 new case: One male 20’s
Johnson: 59 (29 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: One female under 10, one female 20’s
Massac: 36 (19 recoveries)
- 1 new case: One female 20’s
Pope: 8 (5 recoveries)
Pulaski: 93 (59 recoveries, 1 death)
- 1 new death
Union: 296 (187 recoveries, 20 deaths)
- 5 new cases: Two females 20’s, one female 30’s, one male 50’s, one female 70’s
- 1 new recovery